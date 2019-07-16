Strs Ohio Stake in Invesco LTD (IVZ) Increased as Stock Value Rose; Aes (AES) Shares Declined While Gateway Advisory Trimmed Its Position by $380,592

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 62.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 132,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 3.99M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Glbl Buyback: Net Asset Value(s); 22/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Shareholders Call for Board Changes; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EQQQ Fund: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Shire Plc; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI US Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Portfolio Update

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 3.34 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48 million for 14.78 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AES Corp (AES) Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.15% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 16 shares. Chase Counsel reported 230,117 shares. Covington Mgmt has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 2,335 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.1% or 2.60M shares in its portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank owns 268 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 94,486 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc. Korea Invest Corp invested in 657,344 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 2,107 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 9.67 million shares. 240,450 were reported by Wellington Shields Management Ltd. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.37M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 17,503 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 17,360 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 16,845 shares. Axa reported 0.05% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Peoples has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). State Street Corporation has invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Continental Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 198,508 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 288,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Highland Cap Mngmt Lc holds 105,442 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 6,078 are owned by Huntington Commercial Bank. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.07% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 1,601 are owned by Whittier Tru Com. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg, a France-based fund reported 28,333 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 16,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 40 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. 5,270 shares were bought by Beshar Sarah, worth $99,972 on Friday, February 22. $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR. Johnson Ben F. III also bought $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares.

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sustaining Investment Growth: Invesco Still On The Go – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An Investment Pro: Invesco Always On The Go – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco Ltd. To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.