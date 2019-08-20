Strs Ohio Stake in Concho Resources (CXO) Lifted as Stock Price Declined; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Its Holding by $613,824

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 3,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 116,305 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.33 million, down from 119,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 1.62M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 11; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO says sovereign balance sheets look risky; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SECURITIES DIVISION CHIEFS TO LEAVE THE FIRM – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Aims to Boost Business Managing Cash for Big Companies; 03/04/2018 – MACQUARIE, GOLDMAN SACHS INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS TO BUY HES INTERNATIONAL, NO TERMS DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to Settle Forex Case; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 29,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 347,677 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.58M, up from 317,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 1.50M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 31,023 shares to 486,293 shares, valued at $37.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 183,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.12 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtn Llc stated it has 42,809 shares. Contrarius Mgmt Limited has 2.62% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 260,856 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 16,800 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Washington-based Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0.01% or 3,819 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 170 shares. Cleararc Cap invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Appleton Prtn Ma owns 16,666 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth accumulated 12,852 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Capital Corp Va holds 1.61% or 30,485 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 66,133 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 113,896 shares. Diversified Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,795 shares. Raymond James And invested in 206,288 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 7,154 were accumulated by Delphi Mgmt Ma.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 750,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,061 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. The insider Schroer Brenda R bought 1,500 shares worth $104,500. 7,000 shares valued at $492,240 were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. Helms Susan J had bought 700 shares worth $49,084. 10,000 shares valued at $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York stated it has 27,374 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Management, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 37,090 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The stated it has 38,075 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 98,781 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Inc has invested 1.04% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Sun Life Financial invested in 341 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 296,506 were reported by Carmignac Gestion. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Nuveen Asset Ltd Co invested in 4,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Tru Company has invested 0.43% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Qs Invsts reported 22,805 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Ww holds 0.61% or 22.76 million shares in its portfolio.