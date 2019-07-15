Strs Ohio Raised Stake in Cyrusone (CONE) by $3.20 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Longer Investments Cut Position by $410,886

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc. (CONE) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 61,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,988 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 154,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.89. About 372,299 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE)

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 2,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Ltd Co has invested 4.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgewood Management Lc has 139,931 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cwh Cap Incorporated holds 0.7% or 8,817 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Co holds 5.87% or 692,669 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 148,813 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Cohen Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 2,408 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 43.32 million shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,385 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natl Asset invested in 100,763 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 4.55 million shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Pension Service invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 73,181 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Lc has 41,432 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. Shares for $199,436 were bought by Wojtaszek Gary J.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) by 181,737 shares to 144,843 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,322 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).