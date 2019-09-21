Strs Ohio Raised Position in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by $14.49 Million; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lifted Position by $2.30 Million as Stock Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 8,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31M, up from 22,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18 million shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 54,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 451,959 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.43M, up from 397,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56M shares traded or 28.07% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 14,900 shares to 1,028 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) by 267,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,128 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Prop Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.