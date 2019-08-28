Strs Ohio Raised Its Viacom Cl B (VIAB) Position; Catalina Lighting (CALA) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Catalina Lighting Inc (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 35 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 21 decreased and sold holdings in Catalina Lighting Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Catalina Lighting Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Strs Ohio increased Viacom Inc. Cl B (VIAB) stake by 3.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 30,071 shares as Viacom Inc. Cl B (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Strs Ohio holds 982,470 shares with $27.58 million value, up from 952,399 last quarter. Viacom Inc. Cl B now has $9.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 6.32 million shares traded or 36.22% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 25/04/2018 – Viacom Says Turnaround On Track in Bid to Shore Up Business; 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 12/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves could make up to $280 million if Shari Redstone fires him over embattled CBS-Viacom merger; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 39.52% above currents $24.37 stock price. Viacom had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 to “Outperform”. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of VIAB in report on Wednesday, August 14 to “Neutral” rating.

Strs Ohio decreased American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stake by 945,209 shares to 370,805 valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) stake by 28,033 shares and now owns 192,804 shares. Caci International Inc. (NYSE:CACI) was reduced too.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $205.42 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 82,580 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 3.77 million shares. The Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Adage Capital Partners Gp L.L.C., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 700,000 shares.