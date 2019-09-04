Strs Ohio Raised By $1.11 Million Its Murphy Usa (MUSA) Stake; Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chuy’s Holdings has $23 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21’s average target is -17.16% below currents $25.35 stock price. Chuy’s Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. See Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

Strs Ohio increased Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) stake by 727.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 13,100 shares as Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA)’s stock rose 3.90%. The Strs Ohio holds 14,900 shares with $1.28M value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Murphy Usa Inc now has $2.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 275,640 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $420.97 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 80.22 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Chuy's Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.05 million shares or 3.20% more from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Ma invested in 358,064 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.06% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 278,516 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Magnetar Ltd Com invested in 11,193 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 6,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Cap Management Ltd holds 319,849 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Co has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.01% or 6,638 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 303,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 191,818 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.01% or 1.68 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 2.53 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 30,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fincl Incorporated holds 0% or 136,207 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 114,637 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A CALENDAR BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.6%; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings: Sharon Russell Resigns as Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, Will Retire From Company in August; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q REV. $96.0M, EST. $95.8M; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Sees FY18 EPS $1.12-EPS $1.16; 08/03/2018 Chuy’s Holdings 4Q EPS 93c

Strs Ohio decreased Hospitality Properties (NYSE:HPT) stake by 23,927 shares to 236,265 valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) stake by 22,500 shares and now owns 5,700 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was reduced too.

