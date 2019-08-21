Strs Ohio Position in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Lifted by $524,800; Sunopta (STKL) Shareholder Engaged Capital Has Lifted Its Position

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 122,276 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.44M market cap company. The stock increased 9.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 819,195 shares traded or 142.76% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Since February 28, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.40 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Ennen Joseph, worth $199,000. Another trade for 5,171 shares valued at $18,473 was made by Duchscher Robert on Friday, March 8. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA bought $148,264. Hollis Richard Dean also bought $267,750 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Thursday, February 28. 40,000 shares were bought by Gratzek James, worth $104,000. $662,225 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Miketa George.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Com accumulated 20,988 shares. 2.58M are held by Factory Mutual Company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc reported 7.26 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 124,640 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 18,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 151,218 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.71M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Comm reported 18,377 shares stake. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company reported 55,307 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 120,000 shares. 3.03M are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. 11,492 are owned by Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 14,451 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment holds 0% or 101,869 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.26% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 618,265 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp owns 9,507 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mesirow Management holds 176,790 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Llc owns 46,278 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 88,057 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement has invested 0.16% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company reported 1.17% stake. Invesco Limited owns 295,386 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 1.21M shares. 6,432 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk. Contravisory Invest Management accumulated 0.06% or 2,004 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 88,341 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 10,000 shares.