Strs Ohio Position in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Has Cut by $361,000; Silver Point Capital LP Lifted Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $206.24 Million as Share Value Declined

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 42,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 18,900 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 1.91 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 102,000 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 58,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Re Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.11 million for 11.52 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold OFG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 2.83% more from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Pub Sector Pension Board owns 0.01% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 38,462 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 14,968 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 35,927 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co has 34,364 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 130,831 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 385 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 25,014 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo reported 189,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The accumulated 27,592 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 28,503 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associate Limited owns 4,440 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability reported 2.52 million shares stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 509,367 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 29,170 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 77,765 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,038 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 106,774 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Oakworth holds 100 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 37.59 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Electron Prns Ltd holds 1.27 million shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited stated it has 2.82 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 767 shares. Bogle Management Ltd Partnership De has 77,861 shares. Blackrock reported 13.13M shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0.02% or 500,670 shares.

