Strs Ohio Position In Innospec (IOSP) Was Raised; Prince Street Capital Management Stake in Jd Com (JD) Trimmed by $13.46 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 70.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 448,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 640,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 8.24M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (IOSP) by 42.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Innospec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.53. About 66,249 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 110,617 shares to 982,583 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,000 shares, and cut its stake in American States Water Co. (NYSE:AWR).

