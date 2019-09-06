Strs Ohio Maintains Position in Paychex (PAYX); As Disney (DIS) Share Price Rose, Fayerweather Charles Has Increased by $391,380 Its Position

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 4.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 21,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 1.38M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Mgmt reported 5,172 shares stake. Indiana Tru Inv invested in 15,837 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Moreover, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 2.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Daiwa Sb Investments holds 0% or 16 shares. Mgmt Va reported 24,786 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company has 4,753 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 1.02% or 25,684 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Lc stated it has 5,185 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Archon Lc reported 2.37% stake. Beacon Financial Gru owns 21,481 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 845,258 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dearborn Prtnrs Lc holds 0.03% or 3,752 shares. Smead Cap Management holds 3.83% or 679,755 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.30M were accumulated by Glenmede Com Na. Willis Investment Counsel has 2.13% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 727,488 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.71 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 8,038 are held by Gsa Partners Llp. Texas Capital Savings Bank Tx has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Smith Moore & invested 0.1% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ls Inv Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Saratoga & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 7,440 shares. Finemark Savings Bank Trust owns 7,341 shares. Lakeview Partners Limited has 3,052 shares. Paloma Management has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Stifel reported 339,906 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Karpus Management has 4,644 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Com holds 17,370 shares.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.