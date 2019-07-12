Strs Ohio Maintains Holding in First Internet Bancorp (INBK); Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Decreased Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $482,532

Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 142.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 7,358 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 34.70% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $158.5. About 1.51 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:PDM) by 23,992 shares to 389,457 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data System (NYSE:ADS) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. Benioff Marc sold $1.58 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $735,149 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36M worth of stock or 9,067 shares. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.00 million.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,308 shares to 36,467 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 19,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).