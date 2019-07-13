Strs Ohio Lowered Stake in Fleetcor Tech (FLT) by $7.38 Million; Sabal Trust Co Increased Position in Southern Co (SO)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Fleetcor Tech Inc (FLT) by 96.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,149 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 31,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Fleetcor Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $292.16. About 540,579 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 371,314 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.19 million, up from 365,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16 million shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by Clark Henry A III. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42M. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,872 shares. Korea Investment invested in 0.14% or 621,404 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 5,883 shares. Columbia Asset stated it has 31,323 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 10,797 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 621 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 485,041 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 7,458 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Llc has 55,102 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 15,969 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 61,784 shares. Mondrian Prtnrs Limited holds 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 920 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 70,317 shares to 94,002 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,151 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 98,272 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $46.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 205,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 46,450 shares. 12,781 were reported by Twin Tree L P. 89,228 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Financial Counselors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,095 shares. Stifel Corp has 1,255 shares. Steadfast Cap Management Lp has invested 4.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 30,273 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 46,214 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Palestra Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 6.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Pension holds 0.1% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 105,865 shares. 45,857 are held by Asset One Co Limited. 12 West Limited Partnership holds 482,338 shares or 9.7% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset reported 21,008 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.22% or 110,800 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.67 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.