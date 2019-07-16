Strs Ohio Lowered Lexington Pptys (LXP) Stake by $319,662; Stock Declined; As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $702,100

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Lexington Corp Pptys (LXP) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 35,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 333,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 369,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Lexington Corp Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 1.26 million shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 12.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,547 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 641,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 343,972 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER

More notable recent Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lexington: Who Saw That One Coming? – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lexington Realty Trust Receives 2019 NAREIT Bronze Investor Care Award – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An 8.1% Yield REIT That Benefits From The ‘Amazon’ Trend – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2018. More interesting news about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 617,165 shares stake. 86,259 are held by Brinker Capital Incorporated. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.04% or 10,650 shares. Zacks Mgmt stated it has 10,698 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,957 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 37.23 million shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 113,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Com Lc reported 0.01% stake. Focused Wealth Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 146,453 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Communications has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Indexiq Lc holds 158,374 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co invested in 0% or 410,045 shares.

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.25 per share. LXP’s profit will be $46.98M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 13,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 139,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enviva Partners Lp by 19,882 shares to 496,382 shares, valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 597,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).