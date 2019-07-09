Strs Ohio Lowered Its Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) by $528,465; Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position by $3.01 Million

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 15,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,141 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 160,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 252,890 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 65,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 382,533 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, down from 447,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 437,560 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 87,200 shares to 136,200 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 25,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,362 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Management. Bamco Ny invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 21,378 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 519,178 shares. United Serv Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 82,425 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). First Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc accumulated 0% or 60,012 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 138,000 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 1.42M shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,034 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 113,529 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 149,888 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. REXR’s profit will be $30.17 million for 36.02 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 8,133 are owned by Fulton Financial Bank Na. New York-based Lyrical Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 3.67% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 82,918 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Lc owns 5.88 million shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 12,021 shares. 1.32 million are owned by Timessquare Cap Management Llc. Aperio Grp Ltd Company owns 264,881 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 10,176 are held by Sg Americas Securities. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 6,776 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 911,003 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Schroder Inv Group Inc has 0.04% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 564,337 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.06% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Personal reported 555 shares.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $234.53M for 7.47 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

