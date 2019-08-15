Strs Ohio Lowered Its Holding in Oracle Sys. Corp. (ORCL) by $2.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Night Owl Capital Management Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed by $1.97 Million as Stock Value Rose

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Oracle Sys. Corp. (ORCL) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 56,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.48M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Oracle Sys. Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 11.97M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46 million, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 3.54 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.67M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fil has 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 331,938 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund owns 17,947 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Churchill Corporation holds 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 44,682 shares. Davis R M reported 2,883 shares stake. Fosun has invested 0.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fdx has 56,071 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Pitcairn invested in 11,164 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,727 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 5,416 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested 2.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 395,196 shares. 5,810 were reported by Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 79,681 shares to 154,579 shares, valued at $41.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 5.42 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Maryland Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11,690 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wade G W & Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,256 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Notis invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fort Point Capital Partners accumulated 5,652 shares. 233,518 are held by Fiduciary. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0.19% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 710,514 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc holds 31,866 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr Inc has invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 120,856 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Com reported 132,930 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.