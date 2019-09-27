Strs Ohio Lowered Its Essex Property Trust (ESS) Position; Qep Resources (QEP) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Strs Ohio decreased Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) stake by 6.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strs Ohio sold 6,273 shares as Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)’s stock rose 6.54%. The Strs Ohio holds 93,856 shares with $27.40M value, down from 100,129 last quarter. Essex Property Trust Inc. now has $21.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $330.21. About 240,315 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT

Qep Resources Inc (QEP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 95 funds increased and started new positions, while 114 decreased and sold stock positions in Qep Resources Inc. The funds in our database now have: 218.04 million shares, up from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Qep Resources Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 73 Increased: 64 New Position: 31.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $939.76 million. The firm conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 3.48M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years

Oslo Asset Management As holds 11.13% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. for 5.97 million shares. Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. owns 8.11 million shares or 4.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bain Capital Credit Lp has 2.48% invested in the company for 492,104 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Schneider Capital Management Corp has invested 1.95% in the stock. Tig Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.80 million shares.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 earnings per share, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19 million for 24.64 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Strs Ohio increased Cyrusone Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 205,141 shares to 421,129 valued at $24.31 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 29,200 shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0% or 6,671 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 137 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.08% or 3,060 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp invested in 62,865 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.04% or 1.03 million shares. Automobile Association invested 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 705 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,391 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 28,895 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 56,698 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 807 shares. Phocas Finance owns 4,425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei holds 0.16% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 169,593 shares. Glenmede Communication Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 124 shares.