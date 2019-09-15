Strs Ohio Lowered Grainger W W (GWW) Stake By $1.13 Million; STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY S (SWYDF) SI Increased By 5.83%

Strs Ohio decreased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 56.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strs Ohio sold 4,232 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Strs Ohio holds 3,301 shares with $885,000 value, down from 7,533 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $16.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $295.56. About 332,808 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18

STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) had an increase of 5.83% in short interest. SWYDF’s SI was 3.87M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.83% from 3.65 million shares previously. With 54,700 avg volume, 71 days are for STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SWYDF)’s short sellers to cover SWYDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0168 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 EPS, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.57 million for 16.42 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Hartford Management has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Nomura Holdg has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Daiwa Securities holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,802 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 77 shares. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bridgeway Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Salem Counselors Inc accumulated 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Front Barnett Associate Ltd reported 1,205 shares stake. Burney reported 1,942 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 91,279 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division holds 0.23% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 5,921 shares. Security Natl Company has 1,800 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association has 39,695 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 14,333 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is -3.32% below currents $295.56 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $316 target. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 29 report.

Strs Ohio increased Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) stake by 60,459 shares to 527,080 valued at $46.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 25,057 shares and now owns 243,864 shares. Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

