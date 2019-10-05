Strs Ohio Lowered Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holding by $1.54 Million as Shares Rose; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Johnson Financial Group Has Decreased Stake by $888,300

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 8,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 13,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 22,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 4.17M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 12,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.49 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 19.75 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bank Of Stockton owns 4,962 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.36% or 4.27 million shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Group accumulated 7,923 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.07% or 5,087 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Pcl reported 4.98 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,100 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 0.51% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 120,509 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 3,086 shares stake. 3,500 are owned by Buckingham Capital Management. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,000 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 10,143 shares. Ls Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 55,811 shares. Carroll Fincl has invested 0.42% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19,700 shares to 153,433 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 80,171 shares to 957,444 shares, valued at $64.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco Adr (NYSE:BBD) by 89,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 142,037 shares. Saturna Cap Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Noesis Cap Mangement reported 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Conning Inc has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 231,399 were accumulated by Park Natl Corporation Oh. Planning Alternatives Adv accumulated 0.04% or 1,852 shares. Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Counsel has invested 1.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Scotia Cap Inc reported 111,943 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Curbstone Management owns 17,360 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 663 shares. Wealthquest Corporation holds 8,351 shares. 112,660 were reported by Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 30,611 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 1,950 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

