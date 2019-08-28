Strs Ohio Lifted Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Greenleaf Trust Raised by $592,778 Its Holding

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 8,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 302,692 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539.02M, up from 294,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.39. About 1.52 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 72.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 14,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 34,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 19,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 6.61 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 1,778 shares to 2,524 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,837 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp holds 0.09% or 11,167 shares. 2.17M were accumulated by Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.6% or 23,673 shares. Corsair Management LP holds 10,803 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 145,757 shares. Natl Pension Serv owns 0.21% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.32M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Argent Tru Communications holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 18,718 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,126 shares in its portfolio. Platinum Mgmt holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.56M shares. North Star Inv Mgmt reported 1,034 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 880,777 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Holderness Investments holds 6,700 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: Now’s The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Shorts Are Fleeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRK, MU, MLM – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Amazon stock suffers longest losing streak in 13 years – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Another Day, Another FedEx-Amazon Divorce – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Do You Buy Amazon Stock Here or on a Deeper Dip? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: Under The Hood Of One Of The Most Popular Technical Indicators – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt owns 800 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited invested in 277 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cahill Fin Advsrs Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 129 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn owns 613 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 12,693 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 1,135 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 1,066 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited holds 2,595 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hodges Management Inc holds 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,035 shares. Estabrook invested in 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Redwood Invests Limited Liability reported 13,175 shares. Proshare Lc owns 338,847 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio.