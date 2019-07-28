Strs Ohio Lifted Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake by $2.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hallmark Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Cdw (CDW) by $913,920 as Stock Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 9,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,258 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97M, down from 216,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.44. About 418,448 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 27,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,801 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.60M, up from 408,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.22M shares traded or 65.77% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.73 million for 19.73 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,220 shares to 60,057 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,001 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.92 million activity. Richards Thomas E had sold 16,216 shares worth $1.49M. $894,930 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E. The insider ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79M. $1.38M worth of stock was sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Ltd Co holds 2,116 shares. Bowling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 53,849 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.07% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 133,290 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has 12 shares. 11,430 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory Incorporated. Gmt Cap Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 584,400 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Wade G W & Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 3,765 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 34 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management invested in 3.33M shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 19,800 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset Advsr accumulated 0.65% or 25,130 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advsrs has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Jane Street Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 66,717 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 796,816 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc holds 71,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt invested 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Boston Private Wealth Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 105,900 are held by Andra Ap. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hartford Financial, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,025 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 1.12 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 797,168 shares. Nfc Llc owns 136,755 shares. Citigroup stated it has 302,495 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp. Cl. B (NYSE:CBS) by 24,860 shares to 103,671 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 19,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,392 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).