Strs Ohio Lifted By $2.21 Million Its Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake; Royal Bank Of Canada Boosted Qep Res (Put) (QEP) Position

Strs Ohio increased Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) stake by 6.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 27,273 shares as Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)’s stock rose 11.74%. The Strs Ohio holds 435,801 shares with $35.60 million value, up from 408,528 last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. now has $43.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 780,939 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Qep Res Inc (Put) (QEP) stake by 8301.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 889,287 shares as Qep Res Inc (Put) (QEP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 900,000 shares with $7.01M value, up from 10,713 last quarter. Qep Res Inc (Put) now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 4.24M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QEP Resources Inc (QEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QEP Resources had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by FBR Capital. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.08% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.25 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 56,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 336 shares. Sg Americas Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 387,950 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Company owns 283,710 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 277,455 are owned by Sei Investments. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 130,346 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 386,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Ltd Co invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp holds 0.31% or 3.01 million shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). E&G Advsr LP holds 0.04% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 10,300 shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Fidelity stake by 7,193 shares to 9,160 valued at $458,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ) stake by 59,430 shares and now owns 784,864 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Capital One Financial had 4 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8.

Strs Ohio decreased Booking Holdings Inc stake by 3,319 shares to 47,987 valued at $83.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Garrett Motion Inc stake by 88,302 shares and now owns 396,377 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co reported 2.97M shares. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability reported 19,963 shares stake. Pro reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Columbus Hill Capital Lp invested 1.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). M&R reported 0% stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.09% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 338,224 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 71,776 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 929,805 shares. Farmers Bancorp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 544,580 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 27,353 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. 10,996 are held by Moors And Cabot Inc.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.