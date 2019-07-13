Strs Ohio Increased Tjx Cos. (TJX) Position; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $345,600 as Share Price Rose

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tjx Cos. Inc. (TJX) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 696,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, up from 622,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Tjx Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 506,557 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 16,094 shares to 153,933 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential Prop (NYSE:EQR) by 32,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,426 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.80 million for 110.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 55,860 shares to 181,756 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).