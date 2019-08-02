Strs Ohio Increased Exelon (EXC) Holding by $1.76 Million; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $13.38 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 318,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.90M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 19.65M shares traded or 125.65% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 35,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 592,337 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69M, up from 557,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 7.85 million shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 15,829 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 23,900 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 3.96M were reported by Parametric Port Assoc. Sequoia Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jnba Finance holds 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 3,321 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 856 shares. Viking Fund Management Llc holds 21,000 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 46,129 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Intrust Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.15% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.07 million shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 13,844 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Grimes owns 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4,401 shares. Convergence Prtn Ltd has invested 0.79% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 8,170 shares to 80,253 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 675,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,026 shares, and cut its stake in Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Inv Advsr Lc owns 41,304 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Provident invested in 4.08 million shares or 6.47% of the stock. Court Place Advsr Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 6,000 shares. 52,967 were reported by Savings Bank. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.11% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 522,938 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 30,968 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl accumulated 0.1% or 858,198 shares. Campbell Adviser Lc stated it has 5,215 shares. Laffer Invests holds 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 55,684 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Royal London Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 483,209 shares. London Of Virginia holds 1.38 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,136 shares. Texas-based Sfmg Lc has invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Lc invested in 1.77% or 93,142 shares.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,005 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $49.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $894.46 million for 15.41 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.