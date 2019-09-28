Strs Ohio Increased Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Bank Of America Has Lowered Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake

Bank Of America Corp decreased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp sold 8,186 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 396,986 shares with $32.30 million value, down from 405,172 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $8.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 453,173 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737

Strs Ohio increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 16.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 99,595 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Strs Ohio holds 707,810 shares with $54.73 million value, up from 608,215 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $65.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Seven months after second 737 MAX crash, Boeing CEO will testify to Congress – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems Recognized for Excellence in Composites Manufacturing – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing to begin $50M in payouts to families of 737 MAX crash victims – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “What Airbus’ global delivery forecast means for Wichita – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% or 15,320 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Communications Ca reported 0.01% stake. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 4,425 shares stake. Hallmark Mngmt invested 1.76% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 152,202 shares. Advisers Ltd stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Art Lc has 0.04% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 8,300 shares. Hillsdale has invested 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Clal Enterp stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.14% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Daiwa Securities Gp reported 3,800 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Pitcairn Company holds 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 5,120 shares.

Bank Of America Corp increased Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) stake by 45,680 shares to 357,593 valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 186,308 shares and now owns 1.18 million shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 18.60% above currents $82.35 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of SPR in report on Monday, April 8 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.88 million for 12.25 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Invest Advsr Inc invested in 0.05% or 4,447 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe reported 9,782 shares. Wesbanco State Bank reported 0.86% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Earnest Partners Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Haverford Trust Company holds 0.02% or 16,542 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 104,813 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont invested in 0.51% or 79,818 shares. Barnett And Company owns 942 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 3,165 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 355,234 shares in its portfolio. First Utd National Bank Tru invested 1.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pinnacle Fincl Prns Incorporated reported 42,055 shares. City invested in 27,292 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Linscomb And Williams holds 63,740 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Essex Service has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Strs Ohio decreased Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 6,581 shares to 198,478 valued at $25.60M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) stake by 8,574 shares and now owns 153,312 shares. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) was reduced too.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. $1.69 million worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Pay A 1.3% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.