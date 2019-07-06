Strs Ohio Increased Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position; Cullen Capital Management Lifted Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Holding By $2.63 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) stake by 78.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 658,580 shares as Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV)’s stock declined 14.81%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 1.50 million shares with $6.44M value, up from 839,000 last quarter. Ambev Sa (Adr) now has $76.51B valuation. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 29.48 million shares traded or 23.17% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery

Strs Ohio increased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 6.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 98,272 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Strs Ohio holds 1.52M shares with $46.79M value, up from 1.43M last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $14.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 3.58M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambev Shares May Have Bottomed Out At $4.00 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) stake by 17,520 shares to 1.17 million valued at $36.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Overseas Bank Ltd. stake by 23,000 shares and now owns 301,960 shares. Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (BNKHF) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $122,880 activity. Prochazka Scott M sold $122,880 worth of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 20,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 120 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Profund Advsrs Limited has invested 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). New York-based Tiaa Cref Limited Com has invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Edgemoor Advisors owns 153,330 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Lpl Fin Limited accumulated 125,117 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 1.25M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 840,051 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank has 195,926 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 3.84M shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 13,199 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,445 shares.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: CenterPoint Energy, McKesson and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.