Strs Ohio Holds Position in Workday (WDAY); Lennar (LEN) Share Price Declined While Thiel Macro Lowered Its Stake

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 97.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 1,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 3,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 1,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $199.98. About 2.15M shares traded or 29.15% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 2.77M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 50,705 shares to 421,602 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,700 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 18,600 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp owns 21,130 shares. First Republic Management holds 42,081 shares. Architects Inc owns 196 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Amer reported 13,836 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 62,362 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Pension Service holds 0.12% or 166,956 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 0.03% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,436 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.52% or 87,228 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Service Automobile Association has invested 0.12% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Archford Cap Strategies invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 400,000 are held by Hitchwood Mgmt L P. Paloma Prtnrs owns 101,998 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 135 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated.

