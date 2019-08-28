Strs Ohio Holds Holding in Innospec (IOSP); Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Karpas Strategies Has Lifted Stake

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (IOSP) by 42.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Innospec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 5,366 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $134.72. About 544,817 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

