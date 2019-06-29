Strs Ohio Holds Holding in Gartner (IT); Apollo Management Holdings LP Increased Position in Kohls (Put) (KSS) as Stock Price Declined

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 2278.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 82,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, up from 3,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $160.94. About 727,515 shares traded or 96.71% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: 1Q World-Wide PC Shipments Were 61.7 Million Units, 1.4% Decline From 1Q 2017; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 20/03/2018 – Kuebix Recognized by Gartner with First-Time Positioning in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 21/03/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites; 04/04/2018 – Transplace Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 17/05/2018 – Logz.io Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis AlOps Focus; 17/05/2018 – Contently Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 5.83 million shares traded or 24.56% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Blank-Check Boom Hits Snag as SEC Blocks NYSE Plan – The Wall Street Journal” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Before You Buy The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 42,628 shares. 46,800 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 59,851 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp has 0.04% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Moreover, Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 331 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 10,053 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 4,004 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Fin Comml Bank Trust accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 147,837 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,010 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Gp stated it has 17,897 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Connable Office Incorporated accumulated 2,500 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.05% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). The New York-based Cibc World Mkts Corp has invested 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,335 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $146.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,522 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 728,600 shares to 126,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kohl’s CEO Talks Focus On Wellness, Amazon Partnership With CNBC’s Cramer – Benzinga” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After a Big Rally, Where Is Kohlâ€™s Stock Going Next? – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s Corporation: Dividend Stock Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kohl’s and J.C. Penney Executives Are Saying About Weak Q1 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy That Are Bucking the Retail Selloff – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Mgmt Co invested in 3,355 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Mkts Corporation invested in 0.01% or 21,866 shares. 191 were accumulated by Gradient Ltd Llc. 58,010 are held by Mackenzie Fincl. Guardian Life Of America, a New York-based fund reported 472 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 5.15 million shares. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 61,885 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 137,710 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 2,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 153,458 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com invested in 1.27M shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,352 shares stake. Rampart Inv Management Com Ltd Co reported 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).