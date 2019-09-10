Strs Ohio Holding in Maximus (MMS) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $4.00 Million

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, down from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 383,300 shares traded or 35.78% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 1.41M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of stock. The insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. 15 shares valued at $314 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Reinhart Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.34% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 175,879 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 95,435 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 16,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 72,406 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 114,453 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Buckhead Cap Mgmt reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 14,086 shares. Stephens Ar reported 79,372 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,019 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com owns 3,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sprucegrove Invest Limited holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 987,600 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 56,611 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $104.34 million for 16.36 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 8,000 shares to 258,406 shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 542,756 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hendershot Invests Inc holds 0.52% or 21,207 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Brown Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 5,094 shares. Moreover, Parkside State Bank And has 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Smithfield owns 2,075 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 35,453 shares. 16,618 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 320,888 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Rowland And Counsel Adv has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 26,220 shares. Washington-based Washington Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.63% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.06% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 143,688 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 30.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MMS’s profit will be $59.90 million for 20.72 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.