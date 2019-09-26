Strs Ohio Has Upped Position in Estee Lauder Co. (EL) by $5.96 Million as Market Value Rose; Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (ONB) Stock Rose While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut by $2.42 Million Its Stake

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Estee Lauder Co. (EL) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 32,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 154,055 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.21M, up from 121,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Estee Lauder Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $195.49. About 571,077 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (ONB) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 151,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 187,502 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 339,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 442,083 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (NYSE:MMC) by 3,607 shares to 294,009 shares, valued at $29.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 4,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,628 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorp.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.15% or 147,670 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Company has 2.66% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0.53% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Intrust Bancshares Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 5,277 shares. Amer Int Group Incorporated invested in 83,496 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alley Limited Liability Company has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 154 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.07% or 14,997 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 33,996 shares. Bamco New York reported 0% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.26 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Japan-based Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.09% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com holds 571,080 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Communication Limited Com owns 0% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 6,310 shares.

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.56 million for 12.84 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ONB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 109.72 million shares or 0.01% more from 109.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Culbertson A N And invested 0.07% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Heartland Advisors reported 0.4% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Cetera Advisor Network Limited invested in 603,930 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 20,312 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.22% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Wesbanco Retail Bank invested in 0.04% or 52,504 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 408,160 shares. Michigan-based Clarkston Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 11,273 shares. Donaldson Mngmt holds 190,482 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 1.20M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 155,948 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 1.17 million shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 1.03 million shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 13,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).