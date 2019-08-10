Strs Ohio Has Upped Position in Consolidated Edison (ED) by $1.04 Million as Stock Declined; Cibc World Markets Has Boosted Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $17.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 151.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 322,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 534,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.70 million, up from 212,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 6.67M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 12,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 51,595 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 39,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 775,336 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 629,471 shares to 63,229 shares, valued at $711,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 90,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,565 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fincl Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 35.89M shares. Mechanics National Bank Department accumulated 116,090 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department holds 24,966 shares. Wade G W And reported 13,256 shares. Cls Ltd reported 2,318 shares. The New York-based Catalyst Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Loews reported 0.01% stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc, California-based fund reported 444,258 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 0.59% or 72,070 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares holds 0.29% or 33,888 shares in its portfolio. City reported 0.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davidson Invest Advsrs accumulated 0.04% or 7,579 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt owns 124,109 shares. 5,723 were reported by Ssi Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84 are held by Tradewinds Limited Liability Com. Joel Isaacson And Ltd owns 11,479 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Inc accumulated 0.08% or 19,120 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 187,465 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,803 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank has 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 11,700 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 9,540 shares. Appleton Ma stated it has 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Retirement System Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 149,509 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Lc holds 533 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp has invested 0.11% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 50,019 shares to 522,261 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,700 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC).