Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Its Jones Lang Lasalle I (JLL) Holding by $8.82 Million; Realpage (RP) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position by $2.89 Million

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle I (JLL) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 57,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 143,312 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10M, down from 200,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.83. About 267,322 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – AMENDED ITS BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE WILL ALSO BE ACQUIRING AVIVA’S RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES AS FUND MANAGER OF ENCORE+; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 02/04/2018 – NRC: NRC Names New Senior Resident Inspector at LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 03/05/2018 – JLL’s Blackbird proptech application secures US patent

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 819.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 48,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 54,008 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 5,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 434,859 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 457,000 shares to 458,819 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Int’l Inc Cl (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ariel Invs Ltd Company has invested 1.39% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 37 shares. Natixis owns 46,855 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.24% or 946,700 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 175 shares. Gradient Limited Liability accumulated 13 shares. Element Cap Mngmt reported 18,967 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc accumulated 23,100 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Co owns 34 shares. 2,259 are held by M&T Bank & Trust Corp. Voya Ltd owns 32,228 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 8,200 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Trexquant LP has invested 0.16% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Prudential Fincl holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 317,924 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Management Lp accumulated 0.37% or 798,574 shares. Capital International Invsts, a California-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 250,248 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Comerica National Bank holds 0.02% or 29,988 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc reported 56,969 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 70,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Albion Fin Ut has invested 0.13% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Artisan Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Portolan Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 122,764 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 2.49 million were reported by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company. Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 41,222 shares.