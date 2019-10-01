Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Its American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Holding; Oceaneering International (OII) SI Decreased By 1.75%

Strs Ohio decreased American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) stake by 38.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strs Ohio sold 16,400 shares as American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Strs Ohio holds 25,700 shares with $698,000 value, down from 42,100 last quarter. American Equity Investment Life Holding now has $2.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 437,677 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M

Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII) had a decrease of 1.75% in short interest. OII's SI was 6.04 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.75% from 6.15 million shares previously. With 1.10 million avg volume, 6 days are for Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII)'s short sellers to cover OII's short positions. The SI to Oceaneering International Inc's float is 6.21%. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 1.32 million shares traded or 0.86% up from the average. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 89.85 million shares or 4.71% less from 94.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 0.03% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) or 50,000 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Communication has 0.01% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 21,235 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 2.27 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has 24,900 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Sei Co reported 140,148 shares. Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc invested in 9.49M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation owns 52,731 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,828 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 55,345 shares.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

Strs Ohio increased Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 29,100 shares to 65,000 valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 10,312 shares and now owns 71,471 shares. Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 22.60% above currents $24.2 stock price. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 14. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2700 target in Friday, September 13 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 140,974 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.03% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 94,237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 30,336 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 418,052 shares. Burney reported 382,258 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability owns 1,549 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 242,153 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com stated it has 127,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0% or 20,000 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Strs Ohio reported 25,700 shares. 186,018 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd. Petrus Trust Company Lta accumulated 8,572 shares.

