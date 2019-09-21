Strs Ohio Has Raised Position in Omnicom Group (OMC); John G Ullman & Associates Raised Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 200.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 5,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 8,345 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, up from 2,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 1.50 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 419.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 98,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98 million, up from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.78 billion market cap company. It closed at $40.9 lastly. It is down 13.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 25/05/2018 – ADM SAYS STRIKE ALSO AFFECTING ABILITY TO SHIP SOY, PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l. Wash Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8,597 shares to 12,280 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 25,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,739 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

