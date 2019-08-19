Strs Ohio Has Lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Position by $522,186 as Stock Declined; As Sap Se (SAP) Shares Declined, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lowered Stake by $345,000

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 3,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 268,746 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 17/05/2018 – SAP: Gerhard Oswald Elected to Supervisory Board Effective Jan. 1 2019; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 07/03/2018 – Procurement Gets More Responsible with SAP Ariba; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Sap’s New Notes; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Op. Profit EUR7.35B to EUR7.50B; 26/04/2018 – Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with Cloud Solutions from SAP; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 31/05/2018 – Onapsis Announces Program to Secure SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Digital Transformation Projects; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 View

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 37,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 358,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, down from 396,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. It closed at $13.16 lastly. It is down 17.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “As Predicted, JetBlue Beats On Earnings And Revenue; Chart Says Wait – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAP: Not A Speed Bump – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAP: Looking Better Than Ever – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAP: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leading Companies Around the Globe Continue to Choose SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® Solutions for Intelligent Spend Management – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 26.95 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat (NYSE:I) by 32,850 shares to 492,200 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sunstone Hotels +4.5% after plan for Q4 `catch-up’ dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sunstone Hotel Investors, NTN Buzztime, Seadrill Partners, Achaogen, and China Automotive â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sunstone Hotel Investors Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & stated it has 10,404 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 229,958 shares. 109,223 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 5.92 million shares. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 207,692 shares. Century invested in 0.01% or 452,835 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 115,113 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 17,679 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 37,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw Comm Inc has 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 3.62 million shares stake. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership owns 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 294,251 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 376,244 shares.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39,743 shares to 67,883 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).