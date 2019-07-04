Strs Ohio Has Lowered Progressive (PGR) Holding as Market Value Rose; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Raised Holding in Genpact LTD (G) as Market Valuation Rose

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genpact Ltd (G) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 59,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.40 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 335,428 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 6,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,030 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 294,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.40M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 55,450 shares to 27,775 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,675 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 6,607 shares. Captrust reported 511 shares. Hightower Limited Liability owns 16,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.34 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.06% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 1.55 million shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 33 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 944,964 shares. Art Lc invested in 0.13% or 59,615 shares. 461 are owned by Mufg Americas Hldgs. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 114,932 shares. 21,024 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management. Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. 18,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by Charney M Jeffrey. The insider Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663. The insider Barbagallo John A sold 45,000 shares worth $2.94M.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.57M for 14.94 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,313 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 525,873 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Agf Inc accumulated 0.66% or 820,071 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 200 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 16,400 shares. The Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cetera Advsr Llc holds 3,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 106,535 shares. Markel holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 467,000 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 4.07M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,638 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Illinois-based Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.48% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). American Century Inc holds 1.51 million shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% or 19,715 shares in its portfolio.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 139,338 shares to 141,062 shares, valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 87,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).