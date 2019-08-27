Strs Ohio Has Lowered Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Share Price Rose; East Coast Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $482,003

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 701,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.44 million, down from 709,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 1.59M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – NewsJacksonville: Person shot at Walmart at 103rd Street in Jacksonville; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 18/05/2018 – UK CMA SAYS INVITATION TO COMMENT IS FIRST PART OF INFORMATION-GATHERING PROCESS, IN ADVANCE OF FORMAL INVESTIGATION STARTING; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities; 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, lmprovements and Innovations in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews India bet with Flipkart deal; 03/04/2018 – Walmart is launching a global money transfer service called Walmart2World

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,647 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 9,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $153.6. About 180,708 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Grp owns 306,310 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.08% or 1,580 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Chatham Capital Group Inc has invested 0.89% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 25 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc has 12,647 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.34% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 20,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cabot, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,300 shares. 80,315 were accumulated by Miller Howard Invs Incorporated New York. Fdx Advsr owns 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,482 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.67% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,890 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Lc reported 7,120 shares stake. Old Dominion has invested 1.89% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Chickasaw Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Insight 2811 Incorporated has 0.6% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Weik has 44,620 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 86,201 shares. Grimes And reported 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 85,848 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.35% or 531,880 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.8% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 236,540 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 0.7% or 11,544 shares. Intact Inc accumulated 110,000 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Accredited Invsts invested in 2,609 shares. John G Ullman holds 9,150 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.