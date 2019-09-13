Strs Ohio Has Lowered Holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) as Stock Declined; Unilever N V (UN) Holder Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Position by $342,240 as Market Valuation Declined

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 25,700 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $698,000, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in American Equity Investment Life Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 445,704 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 355,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.56 million, down from 360,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.75. About 926,447 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May; 04/04/2018 – The Drum: Unilever agency team lead Soche Picard joins retail shop Arc to North American CEO; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Unilever to Consult Investors After Strong Dissent on Pay Policy; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd owns 242,153 shares. 108,029 are held by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 59,272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc reported 127,892 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 30,336 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 1.01 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Gru invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 126,402 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Hillsdale Mngmt has 59,200 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Ma has 109,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 205 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Oppenheimer Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 52,643 shares.

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AEL’s profit will be $90.05 million for 6.12 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.17% negative EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Internatl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) by 8,253 shares to 29,400 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 63,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Com Inc Npv Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU).

