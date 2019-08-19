Strs Ohio Has Lowered Boston Beer (SAM) Position; Private Capital Management Has Increased Its Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stake

Strs Ohio decreased Boston Beer Inc (SAM) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio sold 2,100 shares as Boston Beer Inc (SAM)’s stock rose 28.74%. The Strs Ohio holds 2,100 shares with $618,000 value, down from 4,200 last quarter. Boston Beer Inc now has $5.11B valuation. The stock increased 3.28% or $13.41 during the last trading session, reaching $421.96. About 138,685 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN

Private Capital Management Llc increased Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) stake by 5.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc acquired 124,923 shares as Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 2.40 million shares with $23.96 million value, up from 2.28 million last quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. now has $336.34M valuation. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 393,871 shares traded or 8.70% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80M for 38.93 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Boston Beer has $46000 highest and $275 lowest target. $335.33’s average target is -20.53% below currents $421.96 stock price. Boston Beer had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of SAM in report on Thursday, February 21 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, February 22. Guggenheim maintained The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $308 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Guggenheim.

Strs Ohio increased Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) stake by 4,811 shares to 35,385 valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) stake by 151,000 shares and now owns 262,800 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,752 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 10,104 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0% or 1,248 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 0.03% or 100 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 17,218 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 7,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 13,453 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advsr Limited Co has invested 1.75% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 16,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 29,271 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.06% or 210,800 shares. Asset Management Grp Inc has invested 0.12% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). 13,330 are owned by Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 961,606 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 30,740 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 44,679 shares. Pcj Inv Counsel owns 50,000 shares. State Street Corporation owns 698,035 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 205 shares stake. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Monarch Prns Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 396,726 shares. Vanguard holds 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) or 1.68M shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Legal & General Public Limited Com invested in 6,502 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 348,461 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Globeflex Cap Lp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

