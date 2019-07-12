Strs Ohio Has Increased Its Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Holding; TRAVIS PERKINS PLC ORDINARY SHARES (TVPKF) Shorts Down By 3.31%

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) had a decrease of 3.31% in short interest. TVPKF’s SI was 46,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.31% from 48,400 shares previously. It closed at $15.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio increased Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) stake by 20.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 28,188 shares as Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Strs Ohio holds 166,502 shares with $23.64M value, up from 138,314 last quarter. Reinsurance Group Of America now has $10.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 80,251 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $531,514 activity. HENDERSON ALAN C also sold $137,315 worth of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Laughlin John P Jr sold $394,199.

Strs Ohio decreased Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 68,741 shares to 661,335 valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) stake by 59,584 shares and now owns 312,983 shares. Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors Incorporated holds 4,006 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.13 million shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd holds 0.02% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) or 1,559 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 30,836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Foster And Motley Incorporated owns 4,571 shares. Plancorp Ltd, Missouri-based fund reported 17,877 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation has invested 0.04% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 0.02% or 325,962 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group holds 683,291 shares. 36,660 were reported by Chicago Equity Lc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.04% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 52,488 shares. 191,391 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp. Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 4,311 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Inv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builderÂ’s merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The companyÂ’s General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions. It currently has negative earnings. It serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

