Strs Ohio Has Increased By $841,988 Its Viacom Cl B (VIAB) Position; 7 Analysts Covering Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP)

Among 10 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ctrip.com International had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Oppenheimer maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc.. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Thursday, March 7. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. See Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $41 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Barclays New Target: $48.0000 45.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Mizuho New Target: $35.0000 55.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36 New Target: $44 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: CLSA Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Upgrade

Strs Ohio increased Viacom Inc. Cl B (VIAB) stake by 3.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 30,071 shares as Viacom Inc. Cl B (VIAB)’s stock declined 0.91%. The Strs Ohio holds 982,470 shares with $27.58M value, up from 952,399 last quarter. Viacom Inc. Cl B now has $12.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 2.01M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: SVOD PARTNERS INTERESTED IN REBOOTS OF OLD SHOWS; 25/04/2018 – Net income attributable to Viacom rose to $256 million, or 64 cents per share; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC CFO SAYS ON TRACK WITH FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF A DECLINE AT THE LOW END OF THE MID-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE FOR U.S. AFFILIATE REVENUE -CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Developing Los Casagrandes, New Companion Series to Animated Hit The Loud House; 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 2.38 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $20.99 billion. The firm operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It has a 53.46 P/E ratio. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services.

Strs Ohio decreased Alliance Data System (NYSE:ADS) stake by 55,000 shares to 636 valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caci International Inc. (NYSE:CACI) stake by 5,400 shares and now owns 34,600 shares. Compania De Minas Adr (NYSE:BVN) was reduced too.

