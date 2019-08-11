Strs Ohio Has Cut Store Capital (STOR) Stake by $982,443 as Share Value Rose; Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Stock Declined While Endurant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $387,567 Its Position

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 29,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 268,799 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 298,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 1.42 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 43,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The institutional investor held 23,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 66,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 217,767 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.01M shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $41.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 109,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Ltd Liability Com owns 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt holds 5,338 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Com, Michigan-based fund reported 10,166 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 2,963 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 3,200 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 6.51 million shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.27% or 128,732 shares. Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 125,023 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 20,834 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 34,165 shares. First Republic Management reported 0.01% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 6,100 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 75,060 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ALDX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 17,600 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 9,285 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 13,507 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 40 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). The California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Perceptive Ltd has invested 0.79% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). 683 Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. Knoll Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 484,096 shares or 3.32% of the stock. Endurant Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.08% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 29,700 shares. 12,836 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. State Street reported 355,202 shares stake.