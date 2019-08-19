Strs Ohio Has Boosted Zebra Technologies Cl (ZBRA) Position by $29.12 Million as Stock Rose; Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) Shareholder Oldfield Partners Llp Increased Holding

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 4.37 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.49 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Cia De Minas Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 276,545 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl (ZBRA) by 8082.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 139,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 141,062 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.56M, up from 1,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 23,595 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Top Primary Silver Miners’ Average Yield Falls To Record Low – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Buenaventura Announces Resumption of Operations at the Uchucchacua Mine – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Global Economic Instabilities is Causing Gold Prices to Soar – PRNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) by 13,477 shares to 493,502 shares, valued at $97.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 68,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,335 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 323,292 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.07% or 17,834 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.08% or 14,150 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 10,900 shares. Marietta Ptnrs Limited Co holds 2.65% or 40,143 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 81,930 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 4,752 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 211 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 10,700 shares. Zpr Inv Mngmt holds 8,914 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 148,827 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 13,942 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,308 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.07% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1.19M shares. Cap Research Global Invsts has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).