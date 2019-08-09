Strs Ohio Decreased Its Stake in Keycorp (KEY) by $2.53 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position as Stock Rose

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 168,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 262,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 431,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 115,998 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $202.43. About 1.20 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade War Escalates As Yuan Breaches Key Level – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 14,300 shares to 82,400 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,692 shares, and has risen its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $477.81M for 8.57 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom International Investors Ltd De accumulated 782,030 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 782,911 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 43,939 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 10,143 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.84% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 133,000 shares. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 56,000 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 2,113 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 122,128 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 2,738 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco invested in 0.09% or 16.65M shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Livingston Asset Co (Operating As Southport Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,258 shares. 1,604 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. First Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).