Strs Ohio Decreased Its Brunswick (BC) Holding by $2.25 Million as Shares Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Rose, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Boosted Its Position by $12.56 Million

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 45,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 105,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 3.80 million shares traded or 179.39% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 13.90M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 56,466 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 48,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,461 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,340 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

