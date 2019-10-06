Strs Ohio Cut Its Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) as Market Value Rose; Pure Financial Advisors Boosted Stake in General Dynamics (GD) by $418,834 as Valuation Rose

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.64. About 892,812 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 51,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 410,429 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.41 million, down from 461,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $147.23. About 943,240 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 8,275 shares to 210,373 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,097 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,295 were accumulated by Diversified Trust. Hm Payson & Co holds 197,286 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.39% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 0% or 1,560 shares in its portfolio. Canal Insur Co stated it has 20,000 shares. Fagan Associates Incorporated invested in 1,510 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 65,154 shares. Cypress Grp Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,232 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 18,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lincoln National Corp reported 3,278 shares. United Asset Strategies reported 1.65% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 20,900 are held by Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Limited. M&T Financial Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 63,543 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.14% stake.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) by 5,242 shares to 158,739 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 5,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $381.99M for 26.10 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.