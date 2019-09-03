Strs Ohio Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $645,680; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Charter Trust Company Upped Its Position

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 8,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.63M, up from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 2.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 108,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 97,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 5.14 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 48,542 shares to 158,422 shares, valued at $21.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 34,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,176 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 3,139 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,475 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).