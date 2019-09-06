Strs Ohio Boosted By $4.57 Million Its Synopsys (SNPS) Position; Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Has 0.94 Sentiment

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc (DFP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 17 funds opened new or increased positions, while 18 decreased and sold stakes in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.22 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Strs Ohio increased Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) stake by 141.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 39,743 shares as Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Strs Ohio holds 67,883 shares with $7.82M value, up from 28,140 last quarter. Synopsys Inc. now has $21.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.13% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $145.95. About 1.23 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. for 329,884 shares. Mathes Company Inc. owns 62,100 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 61,748 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,415 shares.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 58,442 shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Worldwide CEO, William Eccleshare To Present At The Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DFP: A Strong Vote From Our Holy Grail CEF Screen – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce May, June and July Dividends – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred And Income Fund, Inc. (DFP): A Good Or Bad Investment? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flaherty & Crumrine Cut Distributions On Preferred Stock CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2018.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $493.98 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Renaissance Techs Ltd Co owns 350,334 shares. Ativo Mgmt Limited Liability reported 12,611 shares. Cls Lc accumulated 6,325 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 6,249 shares. Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Raymond James And Associates has 126,932 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 152,275 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Company reported 2,135 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP reported 48,738 shares stake. 30,310 are held by Comerica Commercial Bank. Axa invested in 0% or 8,678 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co owns 3,057 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 27,407 shares.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PSJ, SNPS, INTU, CDNS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Synopsys (SNPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synopsys (SNPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.