Strs Ohio Boosted By $350,987 Its Medtronic (MDT) Stake; E.ON SE SPONSORED ADR GERMANY (EONGY) Shorts Decreased By 99.8%

E.ON SE SPONSORED ADR GERMANY (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had a decrease of 99.8% in short interest. EONGY’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.8% from 49,200 shares previously. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 49,939 shares traded. E.ON SE (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio increased Medtronic Inc (MDT) stake by 0.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 3,857 shares as Medtronic Inc (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Strs Ohio holds 1.45M shares with $131.99 million value, up from 1.45 million last quarter. Medtronic Inc now has $131.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 2.20M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.15 billion. The firm provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others. It has a 6.57 P/E ratio. It also distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 18 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 8. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MDT in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. Northland Capital maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, January 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital.