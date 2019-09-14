Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.64 N/A 0.85 3.04 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Zealand Pharma A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Zealand Pharma A/S appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Zealand Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 24.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 8 of the 11 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.